What is the syllabus followed for LL.B. and B.A. LL.B. at JD College of Law?

JD College of Law offers both the LL.B. (Bachelor of Laws), a three-year program, and the B.A. LL.B. (Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws), a five-year integrated course. These programs are meticulously designed to blend foundational legal education with practical training, ensuring students graduate with the analytical, reasoning, and professional skills required in today’s legal environment.

Overview of the LL.B. Syllabus

The LL.B. program is structured across six semesters, emphasizing core law subjects, theoretical perspectives, and practical legal skills.

Semester-Wise LL.B. Syllabus Table

Semester Major Subjects Semester 1 Jurisprudence-I, Law of Contract, Law of Torts, Legal Methods, Public International Law Semester 2 Jurisprudence-II, Administrative Law, Constitutional Law-II, Evidence Law, Property Law Semester 3 Family Law I, Labour Law, Law of Crimes-I, Interpretation of Statutes, Information Technology Act Semester 4 Family Law II, Environmental & Wildlife Protection Laws, Company Law, Law of Crimes-II, Taxation Law Semester 5 Code of Civil Procedure, Limitation Act, Labour Law & Industrial Relations-II, Public International Law, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 Semester 6 Alternate Dispute Resolution, Law of Evidence, Criminology & Penology, Practical Training

Core law papers cover areas such as Constitutional Law, Crime, Contract, Property, Family, Evidence , and various procedural laws.

, and various procedural laws. Electives and practicals include subject choices like Human Rights, Intellectual Property, Cyber Law, and compulsory internships as per Bar Council of India guidelines.

Syllabus for B.A. LL.B. (Five-Year Integrated Program)

The B.A. LL.B. integrates law studies with social sciences and humanities to provide a broad-based legal education across ten semesters.

Semester-Wise B.A. LL.B. Syllabus Table

Semester Major Subjects Semester 1 Political Science, English, Legal Method, Law of Torts Semester 2 Sociology, Legal English, Contract Law, Family Law-I Semester 3 History, Economics, Constitutional Law-I, Criminal Law-I Semester 4 Political Science-II, Law of Evidence, Constitutional Law-II, Criminal Law-II Semester 5 Administrative Law, Labour Law, Jurisprudence, Environmental Law Semester 6 Public International Law, Company Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Human Rights Law Semester 7 Intellectual Property Rights, Banking & Insurance Law, Taxation Law, Cyber Law Semester 8 Competition Law, Civil Procedure Code, Interpretation of Statutes, Internship Training Semester 9 Land Laws, Investment & Securities Law, Drafting & Pleading, Moot Court Exercise Semester 10 Dissertation, Professional Ethics, Legal Aid & Clinical Legal Education

Interdisciplinary foundation includes Political Science, Sociology, History, and Economics in the first years.

includes Political Science, Sociology, History, and Economics in the first years. Rich law curriculum covers every branch: Civil, Criminal, Corporate, Cyber, Human Rights, and Taxation Law.

covers every branch: Civil, Criminal, Corporate, Cyber, Human Rights, and Taxation Law. Includes internships, moot court exercises, drafting, and legal aid clinics for holistic skill building.

Highlights of Both Programs

Key Components

Core Law Courses: Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, Family Law, Property Law, Administrative Law, Labour Law, Jurisprudence.

Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, Family Law, Property Law, Administrative Law, Labour Law, Jurisprudence. Allied Humanities (B.A. LL.B.): Political Science, Sociology, History, Economics, English.

Political Science, Sociology, History, Economics, English. Electives & Specialisations: Intellectual Property, Cyber Law, International Law, Human Rights, Corporate Law, Environmental Law.

Intellectual Property, Cyber Law, International Law, Human Rights, Corporate Law, Environmental Law. Practical Training: Moot Court, Court Visits, Internships, Legal Research, Drafting, Pleading, Clinical Legal Education.

Moot Court, Court Visits, Internships, Legal Research, Drafting, Pleading, Clinical Legal Education. Recent Additions: Emphasis on technology law, environmental law, ADR systems, and clinical exposures as per the latest regulatory mandates.

Practical & Skill-Oriented Aspects

Internships are compulsory across both courses, giving hands-on exposure in legal firms, courts, NGOs, and government bodies.

are compulsory across both courses, giving hands-on exposure in legal firms, courts, NGOs, and government bodies. Moot Court Practice forms a regular component for sharpening argument and research skills.

forms a regular component for sharpening argument and research skills. Legal Aid and Clinical Education bring social and professional responsibility to the fore during the final semesters.

Integration of New Laws: Latest amendments, including laws like the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and updates in labour and technology laws, have been incorporated into the curriculum.

Latest amendments, including laws like the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and updates in labour and technology laws, have been incorporated into the curriculum. More Emphasis on Technology Laws: Cyber Law, Information Technology Act, and related electives introduced as compulsory or elective modules.

Cyber Law, Information Technology Act, and related electives introduced as compulsory or elective modules. Expanded Practical Training: Greater weightage on clinical education, drafting and pleading, and participation in legal aid services.

Greater weightage on clinical education, drafting and pleading, and participation in legal aid services. Enhanced Interdisciplinary Approach: B.A. LL.B. program continually refreshes humanities content, reflecting current socio-legal issues and economic policies.

Frequently Taught Subjects: Key Topics

Constitutional Law & Administrative Law: Indian Constitution, Fundamental Rights, Parliament, Judiciary, Centre-State Relations, Administrative Discretion.

Indian Constitution, Fundamental Rights, Parliament, Judiciary, Centre-State Relations, Administrative Discretion. Criminal Law: IPC, CrPC, Special Laws, Juvenile Justice, Probation.

IPC, CrPC, Special Laws, Juvenile Justice, Probation. Family Law: Hindu and Muslim Law, Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance.

Hindu and Muslim Law, Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance. Corporate and Commercial Laws: Company Law, Banking Law, Insurance, Taxation, Competition & Investment Laws.

Company Law, Banking Law, Insurance, Taxation, Competition & Investment Laws. Human Rights and International Law: UN Systems, Conventions, Indian Human Rights Commissions, Refugee Laws.

Elective and Optional Subjects

Advanced Taxation Law

Banking and Negotiable Instruments

Law of Insurance

Women and Child Law

Medical Laws

Conflict of Laws

Table: LL.B. vs B.A. LL.B. Syllabus Comparison

Aspect LL.B. (3 Years) B.A. LL.B. (5 Years) Duration 3 Years (6 Semesters) 5 Years (10 Semesters) Eligibility Graduate in any discipline 10+2 pass Course Structure Pure Law Subjects, Some Practical Training Law + Humanities + Social Sciences + Practical Modules Major Law Papers Contract Law, Torts, Criminal Law, Family Law, Constitutional Law Same as LL.B., with additions from arts and social sciences Allied Subjects None (Focused on Law) Political Science, Sociology, History, Economics, English Practical Component Internship, Moot Courts, Court Visits Same, spread over longer duration Entry Point After graduation After 12th standard Career Pathways Advocate, Legal Advisor, Judge, Legal Consultant, Corporate Counsel Same, plus Civil Services, Research, Academics

Conclusion

Both LL.B. and B.A. LL.B. at JD College of Law offer robust legal education, with the B.A. LL.B. providing broader exposure to humanities and social sciences, while the LL.B. focuses on core law subjects for graduates. The syllabi are regularly updated to reflect changes in law, technological advancements, and evolving professional demands.

Practical training, legal research, and interdisciplinary learning are pillars of each course, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for diverse legal careers.