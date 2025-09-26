What is The Fee Structure for LL.B. (3 years)?

The fee structure for the LL.B. (3 years) program in India varies significantly based on the type of institution (government or private), state, and facilities provided. This article provides an updated overview for the academic year 2025-26, including a comparative fee table, main factors influencing fees, and latest developments.

Overview of 3-Year LL.B. Course Fees

The annual fee for a 3-year LL.B. course in India generally falls between INR 10,000 to INR 5,00,000 , with elite private and National Law Universities (NLUs) charging up to INR 10 lakh or more for the entire program.

course in India generally falls between , with elite private and National Law Universities (NLUs) charging up to INR 10 lakh or more for the entire program. Government colleges tend to have lower fees , often ranging from INR 5,000 to about INR 60,000 per year.

, often ranging from INR 5,000 to about INR 60,000 per year. Private colleges frequently charge higher fees, ranging from INR 1 lakh up to INR 3 lakh per annum, depending on the location and reputation of the college.

Fee Structure Table (Sample Colleges 2025-26)

College Name Type Total Fees (INR) National Law School of India University, Bangalore Govt/NLU 11,25,000 Symbiosis Law School, Pune Private 8,45,000 Faculty of Law, University of Delhi Govt 16,284 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Govt 5,618 Panjab University, Chandigarh Govt 1,34,000 ILS Law College, Pune Private 95,700 Bharati Vidyapeeth New Law College, Pune Private 64,050 Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Govt 30,000 Lloyd Law College, Greater Noida Private 3,00,000 Government Law College, Mumbai Govt 6,980 Lucknow University Govt 27,390 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law (Andhra Pradesh) Govt 1,92,000

State-wise Fee Highlights (Annual Averages)

Uttar Pradesh: Public – ₹81,120 | Private – ₹1,12,000

Public – ₹81,120 | Private – ₹1,12,000 Maharashtra: Public – ₹33,250 | Private – ₹1,37,000

Public – ₹33,250 | Private – ₹1,37,000 Delhi NCR: Public – ₹9,330 | Private – ₹1,92,000

Public – ₹9,330 | Private – ₹1,92,000 Rajasthan: Public – ₹15,010 | Private – ₹1,18,000

Public – ₹15,010 | Private – ₹1,18,000 Karnataka: Public – ₹28,000 | Private – ₹1,79,000

Public – ₹28,000 | Private – ₹1,79,000 Punjab: Public – ₹84,420 | Private – ₹2,15,000.

Key Points in LL.B. 3-Year Fee Structure

Government Colleges: Subsidized and affordable, often receiving government grants.

Subsidized and affordable, often receiving government grants. Private Colleges: Fees are higher due to privately managed infrastructure and facilities.

Fees are higher due to privately managed infrastructure and facilities. National Law Universities (NLUs): Top-tier government institutions with fees ranging from about INR 5 lakh to over INR 18 lakh for the complete program.

Top-tier government institutions with fees ranging from about INR 5 lakh to over INR 18 lakh for the complete program. Regional Variation: Fees can differ greatly depending on the state and city.

What Does the Fee Include?

Most colleges’ fee structure typically consists of:

Admission and enrollment fee (one-time)

Tuition fee (annual or semester-wise)

Examination fee (annual/semester)

Library, sports, and laboratory charges

Hostel and mess fee (if applicable), charged separately

Miscellaneous or caution deposit (refundable)

Scholarships and Financial Aid

Many law colleges offer need-based or merit-based scholarships to eligible students.

to eligible students. Some states and central schemes also extend scholarships for SC/ST/OBC/minority category students, as well as economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Several universities have tie-ups with banks for education loans at concessional rates.

Latest Updates (2025-26)

CLAT 2026 registrations for LL.B. admissions have begun as of August 2025; aspiring students should check latest deadlines and eligibility criteria.

have begun as of August 2025; aspiring students should check latest deadlines and eligibility criteria. Some states and institutions have marginally revised their fee structures for the 2025-26 academic session in line with inflation and updated BCI guidelines.

for the 2025-26 academic session in line with inflation and updated BCI guidelines. New government subsidies and fellowship opportunities are being launched to promote greater access.

Choosing the Right Law College: Fee-Related Factors

When evaluating LL.B. colleges, prospective students are advised to consider:

College brand and ranking

Availability and amount of scholarships

Return on investment (placement records versus fees)

Location and associated cost of living

Fee transparency and additional/hidden charges

FAQs on 3-Year LL.B. Fees

Is LL.B. expensive in India?



Fees can be as low as INR 5,000 per year in some government colleges, and as high as INR 3 lakh per year in reputed private/NLU colleges. Affordable options exist alongside premium institutions.

Fees can be as low as INR 5,000 per year in some government colleges, and as high as INR 3 lakh per year in reputed private/NLU colleges. Affordable options exist alongside premium institutions. Do all colleges charge the same amount?



No, fees vary widely between and within states, and between government and private colleges.

No, fees vary widely between and within states, and between government and private colleges. Can the fee be paid in installments?



Most colleges allow semester-wise or yearly installment payments; some also provide merit-based fee waivers.

Conclusion