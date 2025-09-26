Law Courses

What is The Fee Structure for LL.B. (3 years)?

The fee structure for the LL.B. (3 years) program in India varies significantly based on the type of institution (government or private), state, and facilities provided. This article provides an updated overview for the academic year 2025-26, including a comparative fee table, main factors influencing fees, and latest developments.

Overview of 3-Year LL.B. Course Fees

  • The annual fee for a 3-year LL.B. course in India generally falls between INR 10,000 to INR 5,00,000, with elite private and National Law Universities (NLUs) charging up to INR 10 lakh or more for the entire program.
  • Government colleges tend to have lower fees, often ranging from INR 5,000 to about INR 60,000 per year.
  • Private colleges frequently charge higher fees, ranging from INR 1 lakh up to INR 3 lakh per annum, depending on the location and reputation of the college.

Fee Structure Table (Sample Colleges 2025-26)

College NameTypeTotal Fees (INR)
National Law School of India University, BangaloreGovt/NLU11,25,000
Symbiosis Law School, PunePrivate8,45,000
Faculty of Law, University of DelhiGovt16,284
Banaras Hindu University, VaranasiGovt5,618
Panjab University, ChandigarhGovt1,34,000
ILS Law College, PunePrivate95,700
Bharati Vidyapeeth New Law College, PunePrivate64,050
Andhra University, VisakhapatnamGovt30,000
Lloyd Law College, Greater NoidaPrivate3,00,000
Government Law College, MumbaiGovt6,980
Lucknow UniversityGovt27,390
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law (Andhra Pradesh)Govt1,92,000

State-wise Fee Highlights (Annual Averages)

  • Uttar Pradesh: Public – ₹81,120 | Private – ₹1,12,000
  • Maharashtra: Public – ₹33,250 | Private – ₹1,37,000
  • Delhi NCR: Public – ₹9,330 | Private – ₹1,92,000
  • Rajasthan: Public – ₹15,010 | Private – ₹1,18,000
  • Karnataka: Public – ₹28,000 | Private – ₹1,79,000
  • Punjab: Public – ₹84,420 | Private – ₹2,15,000.

Key Points in LL.B. 3-Year Fee Structure

  • Government Colleges: Subsidized and affordable, often receiving government grants.
  • Private Colleges: Fees are higher due to privately managed infrastructure and facilities.
  • National Law Universities (NLUs): Top-tier government institutions with fees ranging from about INR 5 lakh to over INR 18 lakh for the complete program.
  • Regional Variation: Fees can differ greatly depending on the state and city.

What Does the Fee Include?

Most colleges’ fee structure typically consists of:

  • Admission and enrollment fee (one-time)
  • Tuition fee (annual or semester-wise)
  • Examination fee (annual/semester)
  • Library, sports, and laboratory charges
  • Hostel and mess fee (if applicable), charged separately
  • Miscellaneous or caution deposit (refundable)

Scholarships and Financial Aid

  • Many law colleges offer need-based or merit-based scholarships to eligible students.
  • Some states and central schemes also extend scholarships for SC/ST/OBC/minority category students, as well as economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
  • Several universities have tie-ups with banks for education loans at concessional rates.

Latest Updates (2025-26)

  • CLAT 2026 registrations for LL.B. admissions have begun as of August 2025; aspiring students should check latest deadlines and eligibility criteria.
  • Some states and institutions have marginally revised their fee structures for the 2025-26 academic session in line with inflation and updated BCI guidelines.
  • New government subsidies and fellowship opportunities are being launched to promote greater access.

When evaluating LL.B. colleges, prospective students are advised to consider:

  • College brand and ranking
  • Availability and amount of scholarships
  • Return on investment (placement records versus fees)
  • Location and associated cost of living
  • Fee transparency and additional/hidden charges

FAQs on 3-Year LL.B. Fees

  • Is LL.B. expensive in India?

    Fees can be as low as INR 5,000 per year in some government colleges, and as high as INR 3 lakh per year in reputed private/NLU colleges. Affordable options exist alongside premium institutions.
  • Do all colleges charge the same amount?

    No, fees vary widely between and within states, and between government and private colleges.
  • Can the fee be paid in installments?

    Most colleges allow semester-wise or yearly installment payments; some also provide merit-based fee waivers.

Conclusion

  • The fee structure for the 3-year LL.B. course in India is highly diverse, generally ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 5,00,000 per year, with exceptions in certain prestigious or private institutions where fees can go higher.
  • Aspiring law students should research specific colleges and look for scholarship and financial aid options to achieve their goal of a legal career without unnecessary financial stress.

Fee Structure for LL.B. Jagwati Devi College of Law

