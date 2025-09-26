What is the Fee Structure for B.A. LL.B. (5 years)?

The B.A. LL.B. is a five-year integrated undergraduate law course in India that merges the study of Arts or Social Sciences with professional legal education. This program is popular among students who wish to begin their legal career immediately after completing their Class 12th, offering in-depth subjects from both humanities and law streams over ten semesters.

Overview of Fee Structure

BA LL.B. course fees vary widely across India, significantly influenced by the type of institution (government, private, or National Law Universities), location, and the college’s reputation.

General Fee Ranges

Government Colleges: ₹10,000 – ₹50,000 per year; total for 5 years: ₹50,000 – ₹2,50,000

Private Colleges: ₹1,50,000 – ₹4,00,000 per year; total for 5 years: ₹7,50,000 – ₹20,00,000

National Law Universities (NLUs): ₹2,00,000 – ₹3,00,000 per year; total for 5 years: ₹10,00,000 – ₹15,00,000

Detailed College-Wise Fee Comparison

The table below outlines the total course fee for B.A. LL.B. programs at some of India’s prominent law institutes:

College Name Total Course Fee (INR, 5 Years) National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore ₹17,43,000 National Law University (NLU), Delhi ₹6,75,000 Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune ₹20,75,000 NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad ₹8,00,000 NUJS, Kolkata ₹11,60,000 Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi ₹52,000 Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar ₹8,92,000 NLU, Jodhpur ₹12,26,000 KIIT, Bhubaneswar ₹17,00,000

Sample Fee Break-up: What’s Included

Typically, the annual and semester-wise fee structure for a B.A. LL.B. course in India comprises the following heads:

Admission fee (one-time)

Tuition fee (per semester or year)

Examination fee

Library and digital resource fee

Academic activity fee

Campus development and maintenance charges

Hostel and mess fee (if opted)

Example: NUSRL, Ranchi

1st Year: ₹3,39,000 (including hostel and mess)

2nd–5th Year: ₹2,49,000 per year + mess

One-time fees: Admission and caution deposit

A detailed fee statement for any given law college will break down these components explicitly.

Fee Range by City and College Type

Government Colleges (Approximate Annual Fees)

Tier 1 Cities: ₹50,000 – ₹2,00,000/yr

Tier 2 Cities: ₹30,000 – ₹1,50,000/yr

Private Colleges (Approximate Annual Fees)

Tier 1 Cities: ₹2,00,000 – ₹10,00,000/yr

Tier 2 Cities: ₹1,50,000 – ₹8,00,000/yr

Scholarships and Financial Aid

Many universities, especially NLUs and reputed private law schools, offer the following aids:

Merit-based scholarships

Need-based financial assistance

Entrance examination-based scholarships

These programs can cover tuition or provide partial fee waivers for qualified candidates.

Key Updates for 2025

Admissions: BA LL.B. admissions for 2025 are open across major law colleges and NLUs, primarily through the CLAT UG entrance exam. NLU Delhi conducts its own entrance exam.

BA LL.B. admissions for 2025 are open across major law colleges and NLUs, primarily through the CLAT UG entrance exam. NLU Delhi conducts its own entrance exam. SLAT 2026: Registration for Symbiosis Law School’s entrance test is open till November 30, 2025; exam dates are December 20 and 28, 2025.

Registration for Symbiosis Law School’s entrance test is open till November 30, 2025; exam dates are December 20 and 28, 2025. State Examinations: TS LAWCET 2025 registration for 5-year integrated LLB is open until August 14, 2025.

Salient Features and Benefits

Develops a strong foundation in both law and arts disciplines

Prepares graduates for diverse careers: judiciary, corporate legal roles, government services, NGOs, and academics

Strong focus on internships, moot courts, and practical training mandatory by Bar Council of India

Bulleted Highlights

Course duration: 5 years (10 semesters)

Eligibility: 10+2 pass (any stream)

Selection: Entrance exams (CLAT, AILET, SLAT, state-level exams)

Course fees: Vast variation; overall range for the full program is ₹50,000 – ₹25,00,000, depending on institution type and location

Conclusion

The cost of a B.A. LL.B. (5 years) degree in India varies drastically, from as low as ₹50,000 in some government colleges to over ₹20,00,000 in top-tier private institutions and NLUs. Applicants should check the official website of the college of interest for the latest and most detailed fee breakdown, as well as information on financial aid and scholarships.

Regular updates on entrance tests and admission deadlines are crucial for timely application and securing scholarships.