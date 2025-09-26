Law Courses

What is the Fee Structure for B.A. LL.B. (5 years)?

by Agnibho
Published On:
Fee Structure

The B.A. LL.B. is a five-year integrated undergraduate law course in India that merges the study of Arts or Social Sciences with professional legal education. This program is popular among students who wish to begin their legal career immediately after completing their Class 12th, offering in-depth subjects from both humanities and law streams over ten semesters.

Overview of Fee Structure

BA LL.B. course fees vary widely across India, significantly influenced by the type of institution (government, private, or National Law Universities), location, and the college’s reputation.

General Fee Ranges

  • Government Colleges: ₹10,000 – ₹50,000 per year; total for 5 years: ₹50,000 – ₹2,50,000
  • Private Colleges: ₹1,50,000 – ₹4,00,000 per year; total for 5 years: ₹7,50,000 – ₹20,00,000
  • National Law Universities (NLUs): ₹2,00,000 – ₹3,00,000 per year; total for 5 years: ₹10,00,000 – ₹15,00,000

Detailed College-Wise Fee Comparison

The table below outlines the total course fee for B.A. LL.B. programs at some of India’s prominent law institutes:

Fee
What is The Fee Structure for LL.B. (3 years)?
College NameTotal Course Fee (INR, 5 Years)
National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore₹17,43,000 
National Law University (NLU), Delhi₹6,75,000 
Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune₹20,75,000 
NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad₹8,00,000 
NUJS, Kolkata₹11,60,000 
Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi₹52,000 
Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar₹8,92,000 
NLU, Jodhpur₹12,26,000 
KIIT, Bhubaneswar₹17,00,000 

Sample Fee Break-up: What’s Included

Typically, the annual and semester-wise fee structure for a B.A. LL.B. course in India comprises the following heads:

  • Admission fee (one-time)
  • Tuition fee (per semester or year)
  • Examination fee
  • Library and digital resource fee
  • Academic activity fee
  • Campus development and maintenance charges
  • Hostel and mess fee (if opted)

Example: NUSRL, Ranchi

  • 1st Year: ₹3,39,000 (including hostel and mess)
  • 2nd–5th Year: ₹2,49,000 per year + mess
  • One-time fees: Admission and caution deposit

A detailed fee statement for any given law college will break down these components explicitly.

Fee Range by City and College Type

Government Colleges (Approximate Annual Fees)

  • Tier 1 Cities: ₹50,000 – ₹2,00,000/yr
  • Tier 2 Cities: ₹30,000 – ₹1,50,000/yr

Private Colleges (Approximate Annual Fees)

  • Tier 1 Cities: ₹2,00,000 – ₹10,00,000/yr
  • Tier 2 Cities: ₹1,50,000 – ₹8,00,000/yr

Reservation Policy
Is There any Reservation Policy for SC/ST/OBC/EWS Categories?

Scholarships and Financial Aid

Many universities, especially NLUs and reputed private law schools, offer the following aids:

Related Post

Fee
What is The Fee Structure for LL.B. (3 years)?
Reservation Policy
Is There any Reservation Policy for SC/ST/OBC/EWS Categories?
Documents
What Documents are Required for Admission at JD College of Law?
Age
What is The Age Limit for Law Admissions (if any)?
Admission Process
What is The Admission Process Step By Step?

  • Merit-based scholarships
  • Need-based financial assistance
  • Entrance examination-based scholarships

These programs can cover tuition or provide partial fee waivers for qualified candidates.

Key Updates for 2025

  • Admissions: BA LL.B. admissions for 2025 are open across major law colleges and NLUs, primarily through the CLAT UG entrance exam. NLU Delhi conducts its own entrance exam.
  • SLAT 2026: Registration for Symbiosis Law School’s entrance test is open till November 30, 2025; exam dates are December 20 and 28, 2025.
  • State Examinations: TS LAWCET 2025 registration for 5-year integrated LLB is open until August 14, 2025.

Documents
What Documents are Required for Admission at JD College of Law?

Salient Features and Benefits

  • Develops a strong foundation in both law and arts disciplines
  • Prepares graduates for diverse careers: judiciary, corporate legal roles, government services, NGOs, and academics
  • Strong focus on internships, moot courts, and practical training mandatory by Bar Council of India

Bulleted Highlights

  • Course duration: 5 years (10 semesters)
  • Eligibility: 10+2 pass (any stream)
  • Selection: Entrance exams (CLAT, AILET, SLAT, state-level exams)
  • Course fees: Vast variation; overall range for the full program is ₹50,000 – ₹25,00,000, depending on institution type and location

Conclusion

The cost of a B.A. LL.B. (5 years) degree in India varies drastically, from as low as ₹50,000 in some government colleges to over ₹20,00,000 in top-tier private institutions and NLUs. Applicants should check the official website of the college of interest for the latest and most detailed fee breakdown, as well as information on financial aid and scholarships.

Regular updates on entrance tests and admission deadlines are crucial for timely application and securing scholarships.

Age
What is The Age Limit for Law Admissions (if any)?
BA LL.B. Fee Structure

Also Read

Law Courses

What is The Fee Structure for LL.B. (3 years)?

Agnibho
|
Fee
Law Courses

Is There any Reservation Policy for SC/ST/OBC/EWS Categories?

Agnibho
|
Reservation Policy
Law Courses

What Documents are Required for Admission at JD College of Law?

Agnibho
|
Documents
Law Courses

What is The Age Limit for Law Admissions (if any)?

Agnibho
|
Age

Leave a Comment