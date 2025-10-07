Walang Pasok Alert: 13 Provinces Suspend Classes as 2 Storm Warnings Shake the Week

On Friday, October 3, 2025, widespread class suspensions—popularly referred to as “Walang Pasok” in the Philippines—were announced across multiple provinces and cities due to Severe Tropical Storm Paolo and other local emergencies.

These suspensions affected all levels in both public and private academic institutions, alongside government work in many regions, reflecting the country’s robust disaster-response protocols and emphasis on the safety of students and staff.

Reasons for Class Suspensions on October 3, 2025

The principal reason for class and work suspensions was the threat posed by Severe Tropical Storm Paolo, forecast to bring torrential rains, possible flooding, landslides, and disruption of essential services.

In certain provinces and localities, recent earthquakes, celebrations (such as Teachers’ Day), and requests for alternative learning modes also contributed to the suspension of classes.

Local authorities, following Philippine disaster management policies, issued early advisories to provide families, schools, and offices enough time to prepare, evacuate if necessary, and mitigate risks brought by severe weather or other emergencies.

Official Class Suspension Coverage: Regions and Provinces

A large portion of Northern and Central Luzon, pockets of the Visayas, and selected areas of Mindanao implemented class suspensions, showing the national scale of the event.

Class suspension advisories covered both public and private schools, with some local governments extending the order to government offices (excluding employees in disaster and emergency response roles).

Below is a comprehensive table of affected provinces and localities as of the official updates for October 3, 2025:

Region/Province City/Municipality Suspension Level Notes/Reason Ilocos Norte Solsona All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Ilocos Sur Narvacan, Tagudin All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo La Union Province-wide All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Pangasinan Province-wide All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Cagayan Aparri, Baggao, Iguig, Peñablanca, Sta. Praxedes, Allacapan, Claveria, Lasam, Rizal Town, Sto. Niño, Tuguegarao All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Isabela Province-wide, Santiago City All levels Storm Paolo; work in govt. offices also suspended Nueva Vizcaya Kasibu, Province-wide All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Aurora Province-wide All levels Storm Paolo; work in govt. offices also suspended Nueva Ecija Province-wide All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Apayao Province-wide All levels Storm Paolo; Teachers’ Day celebration in some LGUs Abra Province-wide Face-to-face all levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Benguet Province-wide Preschool-Senior HS Face-to-face classes suspended Tabuk, Kalinga Tabuk City All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Quezon Lopez All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Masbate Province-wide All levels Extended to October 4 Lapu-Lapu City Whole city Shift to online Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Cebu San Fernando, Talisay Select levels No face-to-face classes Arayat, Pampanga Arayat All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Camiling, Pura, Tarlac Select municipalities All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Masinloc, Palauig, Zambales Select municipalities All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo Dagupan City Dagupan City All levels Severe Tropical Storm Paolo

Note: The table represents the latest updates posted on Friday, October 3, 2025, and may have expanded as new advisories were issued throughout the day.

Government Offices and Special Cases

Alongside schools, various government offices also suspended operations on October 3, 2025, especially in Aurora and Isabela.

Personnel involved in emergency response and disaster management remained on duty. In select localities, face-to-face classes were shifted to online or modular learning, ensuring educational continuity despite physical displacements.

Additionally, some areas such as Apayao observed suspension for Teachers’ Day celebrations. While storm warnings prompted most orders, other factors (like quake damage or transport disruption) played roles in isolated decisions.

Weather Conditions and Forecasting

Severe Tropical Storm Paolo (internationally known as Matmo) was projected to make landfall over southern Isabela or northern Aurora on October 3, 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Signal No. 2 and 3 warnings in the affected areas, warning of:

Intense rainfall and thunderstorms

Localised flooding, storm surges, and landslides

Potential impact on electric power, public transport, and emergency response capabilities.

National agencies and local government units coordinated preemptively, activating evacuation protocols in high-risk zones and ensuring all mass communication channels delivered up-to-date information.

Impact and Community Measures

The class suspensions affected millions of students, educators, and government workers throughout Luzon and adjacent regions. School families undertook home preparations, while local authorities opened evacuation shelters and distributed relief goods.

The mandatory use of alternative learning modes (modular or online) was implemented in many schools that remained physically closed.

This approach embodies the resiliency and adaptability of the Philippine education sector under conditions of frequent natural disasters and adverse weather.

Historic Context: Walang Pasok as a Protocol

“Walang Pasok” advisories are a crucial part of disaster response in the Philippines, showcasing coordination between the Department of Education, local government units, PAGASA, and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

These announcements protect lives by minimising risky commutes, ensuring appropriate evacuations, and giving first responders clear access to affected communities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why were classes suspended on October 3, 2025?

Suspensions were declared due to Severe Tropical Storm Paolo, which posed risks of flooding, landslides, and disrupted services in affected areas.

2. Which areas had class suspensions on this date?

Large areas in Northern and Central Luzon, including provinces like Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, and Pangasinan, as well as cities in Cebu and Mindanao, had class suspensions at all levels.

3. Did all suspended schools switch to online learning?

Many areas shifted to modular or online learning modalities, though implementation varied depending on local infrastructure and readiness.

4. Were government offices closed as well?

Yes, in several areas, government offices suspended work except for emergency and disaster response staff, particularly in Aurora and Isabela.

5. How does ‘Walang Pasok’ benefit communities during emergencies?

It ensures the safety of students, teachers, and workers, minimises transport risks, allows for rapid emergency response, and helps families prepare for severe weather events.