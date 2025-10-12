Volvo EX30 2025 Electric SUV – 480 km Range and 7 Scandinavian Style Features Revealed

The Volvo EX30 2025 has officially launched in India, introducing a compact electric SUV that blends sleek Scandinavian design with powerful performance and advanced smart technology.

Targeted at a growing segment of eco-conscious urban buyers, the EX30 offers an impressive electric driving range, premium interiors, and a host of safety and convenience features—all at a competitive price point for luxury EV buyers in India.

This article explores the EX30’s specifications, design, technology, and why it is poised to make a mark in the Indian electric SUV market.

Volvo EX30 2025 Launch and Pricing

The EX30 was launched in India in September 2025 at an introductory price of ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). After October 19, the price is set to move to ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Volvo’s most affordable electric car in the country.

The car is locally assembled at Volvo’s Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, allowing better pricing and service reach for Indian buyers.

This compact SUV will sit below the EX40 in Volvo’s lineup, offering an entry point into premium electrified mobility. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of November 2025, anticipating strong demand among urban customers and luxury EV enthusiasts.

Scandinavian Design with Compact SUV Proportions

Volvo’s Scandinavian design philosophy is evident in the EX30’s clean, aerodynamic profile. It features a closed front grille typical of EVs, slim LED ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running lights, and pixel-inspired distinctive rear LED taillights arranged in a C-shaped pattern.

The EX30 rides on 19-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels and measures 4,233 mm in length, 1,837 mm in width, and 1,555 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. Its ground clearance of 165 mm makes it practical for Indian city roads.

Available in five exterior colours including Cloud Blue, Crystal White, Vapour Grey, Onyx Black, and Sand Dune, the EX30 balances elegance and sporty charm perfectly suited for the upscale urban crowd.

Powerful Electric Powertrain and Range

The EX30 incorporates a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a single electric motor configured for rear-wheel drive. It produces 272 bhp (200 kW) of power and 343 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds, impressively quick for a compact EV.

The car boasts a substantial WLTP-rated range of up to 480 km on a single charge, with real-world estimates averaging around 350 km. Fast Charging is supported via DC 175 kW chargers, allowing 10% to 80% battery recharge in just 28 minutes—making quick stops on long drives convenient.

This combination of power, range, and fast charging positions the EX30 as an excellent choice for both urban daily commutes and weekend getaways without range anxiety.

Smart and Connected Interiors

The interior of the Volvo EX30 embodies minimalism infused with technology:

The dashboard features a large 12.3-inch vertical infotainment touchscreen running on Google’s Android Automotive OS with integrated Google apps like Maps, Assistant, and Play Store.

The driver's instrument panel is elegant and digital, offering key information seamlessly without clutter.

Connectivity includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA (over-the-air) updates, and connected car services enabling remote operation via smartphone.

The cabin benefits from a panoramic glass roof with UV protection, ambient lighting, premium upholstery options, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Comfort features like dual-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier with PM2.5 filter, ventilated seats, and an electronic parking brake add to passenger convenience.

Advanced Safety with 5-Star Global NCAP Rating

Safety is paramount for Volvo, and the EX30 shines here with a five-star Global NCAP rating. It offers seven airbags, including front, side, and curtain airbags.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) include lane keeping assist, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Additional safety factors like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts ensure comprehensive occupant protection and safer road travel.

Practicality and Storage

Despite its compact footprint, the EX30 prioritizes occupant comfort and practicality:

Seating for five adults with supportive front seats and ample rear legroom.

A boot capacity of 400 litres expands storage options , while rear seats offer flexible folding for cargo versatility.

Smart storage solutions dot the cabin, including cup holders, door pockets, and a cooled glovebox.

The car’s driving dynamics highlight ease of manoeuvrability in urban environments, supported by responsive steering and well-tuned suspension that balances comfort and ride stability.

Charging and Warranty

Volvo provides a 3-year warranty with roadside assistance and an 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty on the battery pack. Owners benefit from the company’s growing pan-India service network along with access to public DC fast-charging stations.

The EX30 supports AC charging (0-100% in approximately 8 hours on 3-phase 16A) and fast DC charging with peak power of 175 kW for rapid recharging sessions. This enables practical ownership even for those living in apartments or areas with limited charging facilities.

Comparison Table: Volvo EX30 2025 vs Competitors

Feature Volvo EX30 Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona EV Battery Capacity 69 kWh ~60 kWh 50.3 kWh 64 kWh Power (bhp) 272 165 174 201 Torque (Nm) 343 215 280 395 Range (WLTP/ARAI km) 480 502 461 484 0-100 km/h (seconds) 5.3 ~8.6 8.5 7.6 DC Fast Charge Time 28 minutes (10-80%) ~40 minutes (10-80%) 50 minutes (0-80%) 54 minutes (10-80%) Price (₹ Lakh) 39.99 – 41.00 17.49 – 20.99 17.99 – 23.99 23 – 25 Safety Rating 5-Star Global NCAP 5-Star Bharat NCAP 5-Star Global NCAP 5-Star NCAP

Conclusion

The Volvo EX30 2025 comes as a compelling entry in the premium compact electric SUV segment in India.

With its chic Scandinavian design, strong 272 bhp electric powertrain, class-leading 480 km driving range, and an array of smart, connected and safety features, it promises to redefine luxury electric mobility for urban and suburban buyers.

Priced reasonably for a luxury EV and backed by Volvo’s reputation for safety and reliability, the EX30 is a smart buy for those seeking cutting-edge tech, comfort, sustainability, and performance wrapped in a stylish package.

As India’s EV infrastructure grows, models like the Volvo EX30 will undoubtedly lead the transition to cleaner and smarter transportation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the starting price of the Volvo EX30 in India?

The introductory price for pre-bookings is ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom), rising to ₹41 lakh post-October 19, 2025.

2. What is the claimed driving range of the EX30 electric SUV?

The Volvo EX30 offers a WLTP-rated range of approximately 480 km on a single full charge.

. What are the key safety features of the Volvo EX30?

It features seven airbags, level-2 ADAS including lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, and a 360-degree camera, rated 5-stars by Global NCAP.

4. How long does fast charging take for the EX30 battery?

With a 175 kW DC fast charger, the battery charges from 10% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes.

5. Is the Volvo EX30 assembled locally in India?

Yes, the EX30 is locally assembled at Volvo’s Hoskote plant in Karnataka, helping in competitive pricing and better service reach.