VinFast VF7 Electric SUV 2025 – 7 Smart Tech Features and 5 Luxury Upgrades Revealed

VinFast VF7’s launch in India in 2025 is a bold move by the Vietnamese EV giant, delivering an electric SUV that defines the next generation of mobility.

With advanced technology, muscular performance, and luxury-inspired comfort, the VF7 aims to challenge the likes of Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier EV, and MG ZS EV.

This article examines the VinFast VF7’s smart features, dynamic motor options, segment-defining range, and its premium design for future-thinking Indian buyers.

VinFast VF7 2025: Launch, Price, and Positioning

The VF7 debuted officially in India in September 2025, assembled locally at VinFast’s Tamil Nadu plant.

The VF7 is available in five variants—Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, and Sky Infinity—with starting prices at ₹20.89 lakh and rising to ₹25.49 lakh for the top AWD trim. Its price, capabilities, and local assembly make it a formidable contender among India’s premium electric SUVs.

Variant Battery Power (bhp) Torque (Nm) Range (km) Drivetrain Ex-showroom Price (₹ lakh) Earth 59.6 kWh 174 250 438 FWD 20.89 Wind/Wind Infinity 70.8 kWh 201 310 532 FWD 23.49 / 23.99 Sky/Sky Infinity 70.8 kWh 348 500 510 AWD 24.99 / 25.49

Striking Design and Premium Dimensions

The VF7’s coupe-inspired silhouette is sculpted for aerodynamic efficiency and distinct road presence. Its bold front fascia has signature VinFast LED lighting, sharp projector lamps, and a sweeping panoramic glass roof.

Large 19-inch alloys, a muscular stance, and chrome detailing reinforce its luxury status.

Dimension Specification Length 4545 mm Width 1890 mm Height 1635.75 mm Wheelbase 2840 mm Boot Space 537 litres Seating Capacity 5

Powerful Performance & Range

Under the hood (or floor), the VF7 offers two battery options and either single-motor FWD or dual-motor AWD setups. The base Earth model boasts 174 bhp and 438 km range.

Upgrading to Wind/Wind Infinity brings 201 bhp and a segment-topping 532 km MIDC-certified range. The most powerful Sky/Sky Infinity trims provide a blistering 348 bhp and 500 Nm torque, making 0-100 km/h possible in just 5.8 seconds.

Charging is quick with 110 kW DC support—10% to 70% battery in just 28 minutes on the larger battery, or 24 minutes on the standard pack. VinFast provides a 10-year/2 lakh km battery warranty and free charging for select early adopters up to 2028.

Feature VF7 Earth VF7 Wind VF7 Sky Motor Power (bhp) 174 201 348 Torque (Nm) 250 310 500 Range (km) 438 532 510 Drive FWD FWD AWD Charging (DC) 24-28 min 28 min 28 min 0–100 km/h (s) ~8.9* ~7.4* 5.8

*Estimated based on power-to-weight.

High-Tech Smart Features

The heart of VF7’s intelligent cabin is its 12.9-inch central infotainment display capable of wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, integrated Google Assistant, OTA software updates, and real-time navigation.

Virtually all key drive info—including speed, battery, ADAS alerts—appears on the main screen, with an optional heads-up display in premium trims. Cabin tech also includes:

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Ventilated front seats, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat

All 1-touch power windows with anti-pinch

Air purifier with PM2.5 filter

Keyless entry and push-button start

Wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, panoramic roof

C-App connected tech for smart remote access and diagnostics.

Safety and ADAS

Safety is a mainstay of the VF7 experience, earning a 5-star Global NCAP score. VF7 equips:

Seven airbags

Level-2 ADAS: Adaptive cruise control, lane centring, lane change, blind spot warning, lane departure assist, auto emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control, lane centring, lane change, blind spot warning, lane departure assist, auto emergency braking 360-degree camera

All-wheel disc brakes, ESP, ABS/EBD/BA

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Comfort, Luxury, and Practicality

Five passengers enjoy plush leather seats, spacious legroom, expansive panoramic roof, and power-adjustable seating. The boot offers an impressive 537 litres expandable by folding rear seats.

Noise insulation, ambient lighting, and a comprehensive safety suite turn every drive into a luxury experience. Smart storage touches and flat boot loading floor add daily practicality.

Comparison: VinFast VF7 vs Rivals

Attribute VinFast VF7 Mahindra XEV 9e Tata Harrier EV MG ZS EV Price (₹ lakh) 20.89–25.49 22.99–29.49 22.99–28.99 17.99–23.99 Power (bhp) 174–348 228–281 ~165–200 174 Torque (Nm) 250–500 320–450 ~250–350 280 Range (km) 438–532 450–600 500+ 461 Charging (DC, min) 24–28 35–45 40 50 ADAS Level 2 Level 2+ Level 2 Level 2 Boot Space (L) 537 490–560 500+ 448

Segment Impact and Ownership Experience

VinFast’s local commitment means more accessible pricing and long-term service guarantees. The VF7’s competitive specification, warranty, and complimentary charging underline its intent for serious market presence.

Stylish, tech-rich, and versatile, the VF7 appeals to luxury-seeking, tech-obsessed, and environmentally conscious buyers alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the price range of the VinFast VF7 in India for 2025?

Ex-showroom prices begin at ₹20.89 lakh for the Earth variant, reaching up to ₹25.49 lakh for Sky Infinity AWD.

2. What is the maximum driving range of the VF7?

The VF7 Wind and Wind Infinity FWD variants deliver up to a 532 km real-world MIDC-certified range on a single charge.

3. Does the VinFast VF7 offer ADAS and advanced safety features?

Yes, VF7 is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, seven airbags, 360-camera, electronic stability, and a robust suite of driver assists.

4. How quickly can the VF7 be charged?

With DC fast charging, it can recharge from 10% to 70% in 24 to 28 minutes depending on the battery size and variant.

5. How does the VF7 compare to rivals like Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier EV, and MG ZS EV?

The VF7 competes on power, range, tech features, and luxury while offering local support and competitive pricing, making it one of the most complete premium electric SUVs in India.