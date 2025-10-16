VinFast VF6 2025 Release – Futuristic SUV Challenging Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV

The electric vehicle landscape in India is set for a dynamic shift with the arrival of the VinFast VF6 in 2025. This bold entrant from Vietnamese automaker VinFast stands out with futuristic design, powerful performance, tech-laden interiors, and competitive pricing.

The VF6 is designed to squarely take on established electric SUVs like the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV, signalling a fresh wave of innovation for Indian buyers seeking smart, stylish, and sustainable mobility.

VinFast VF6 2025: India Launch and Positioning

Launched in September 2025, the VinFast VF6 marks the company’s official debut in the Indian market. Priced from ₹16.49 lakh to ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it is assembled locally at VinFast’s new facility in Tamil Nadu, further solidifying the brand’s commitment to long-term growth here.

Offered in three trims—Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity—the VF6 comes with a single battery option and a high-tech motor configuration.

Distinctive Futuristic Design

The VF6 adopts a modern coupe-SUV silhouette with a closed-off grille, triangular LED projector headlights, split LED tail-lamps connected by a light bar, flush roof rails, and a rear skid plate.

Its aerodynamic profile and shark-fin antenna give it a futuristic appeal, setting it apart from traditional SUVs. Several colour choices, including Brahimny White, Crimson Red, Jet Black, and Neptune Grey, offer buyers a personalised touch.

Attribute VinFast VF6 Length 4238 mm Width 1820 mm Height 1594 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm Boot Space 423 Litres Ground Clearance 167 mm

Powertrain, Range, and Performance

The VF6 is equipped with a front-mounted electric motor powered by a 59.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Performance varies by variant:

Earth : 174.33 bhp, 250 Nm, 468 km claimed range, 0-100 km/h in 10.5 seconds

: 174.33 bhp, 250 Nm, 468 km claimed range, 0-100 km/h in 10.5 seconds Wind/Wind Infinity: 201.15 bhp, 310 Nm, 463 km claimed range, 0-100 km/h in 8.9 seconds

These figures provide a class-leading balance of power and range, easily challenging both the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV in meaningful everyday usability and spirited driving. The VF6 is front-wheel drive only for maximum efficiency and uses a single-speed automatic transmission.

Specification VinFast VF6 Earth Wind/Wind Infinity Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV Battery Capacity 59.6 kWh 59.6 kWh ~60 kWh 50.3 kWh Power 174.33 bhp 201.15 bhp 165 bhp 174.33 bhp Torque 250 Nm 310 Nm 215 Nm 280 Nm Range (claimed) 468 km 463 km 502 km 461 km 0-100 km/h 10.5 sec 8.9 sec ~8.6 sec 8.5 sec Charging (DC 100kW) 25 min (10-70%) 25 min (10-70%) ~40 min (10-80%) 50 min (0-80%) Drive Layout FWD FWD FWD FWD

Smart Interior and Infotainment

Inside, the VF6 creates a minimalistic yet premium space. There is no conventional instrument cluster; all data—including speed, battery, navigation, and ADAS alerts—are displayed on a large, centrally mounted 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Highlights include:

Integrated Google apps and voice assistant for navigation, music, and smart controls

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker audio with Dolby support

Ambient lighting and panoramic glass roof (fixed)

OTA updates and connected car tech

Ventilated front seats and 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat

driver’s seat Dual-zone auto climate control with air purifier and PM2.5 filter

Keyless entry, push-button start, and smart remote operational features

The cabin feels open and airy, optimised for both family comfort and a distinctly high-tech experience.

Advanced Safety Suite

VinFast equips the VF6 with a full suite of safety features:

Up to 7 airbags (including curtain and knee airbags)

Level-2 ADAS: adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and 360-degree camera

adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and 360-degree camera Rain-sensing wipers, ESP, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, TPMS, and rear parking sensors

Robust body structure and electronic stability for urban or highway safety.

Comfort and Practicality

The VF6’s cabin offers ample space for five adults, generous rear legroom, rear AC vents, and a boot capacity of 423 litres.

The rear seats can be folded flat for added cargo versatility, while the flat loading lip enhances usability for travel and shopping. The panoramic fixed roof boosts cabin brightness, adding to the sense of space.

Charging and Ownership

DC fast charging (100kW) replenishes the VF6 from 10% to 70% in only 25 minutes, supporting daily commutes and longer trips with minimal downtime. VinFast also offers complimentary charging until 2028 for early adopters in select cities.

Their expanding dealership and service network promises stress-free ownership, keen to rival established players like Tata and MG in after-sales support.

Comparing VinFast VF6 to Tata Curvv EV & MG ZS EV

Feature/Model VinFast VF6 Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV Price (ex-showroom) ₹16.49-₹18.29 lakh ₹17.49-₹20.99 lakh ₹17.99-₹23.99 lakh Battery Capacity 59.6 kWh ~60 kWh 50.3 kWh Power Up to 201 bhp 165 bhp 174.33 bhp Torque Up to 310 Nm 215 Nm 280 Nm Range (claimed) 463-468 km 500+ km 461 km DC Fast Charging 25 min (10-70%) ~40 min (10-80%) 50 min (0-80%) Infotainment 12.9″ centre display 12.3″ touchscreen 10.1″ touchscreen ADAS Level-2 Level-2 Level-2

Industry Impact and Market Promise

The VF6’s aggressive pricing, futuristic details, advanced safety, and high-tech interior make it one of the most compelling choices for modern Indian EV buyers.

It directly challenges existing segment leaders and raises the bar for what Indian customers can expect in terms of equipment, connectivity, comfort, and ownership experience.

Its local assembly and rapid network expansion suggest that VinFast is in for the long haul, with further models likely in the pipeline.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the price range of the VinFast VF6 2025 in India?

The VF6 starts at ₹16.49 lakh for the base Earth variant and goes up to ₹18.29 lakh for the top Wind Infinity (ex-showroom).

2. What is the claimed driving range of the VinFast VF6?

It offers a claimed range of 468 km in the Earth variant and 463 km in the Wind and Wind Infinity variants on a full charge.

3. Does the VinFast VF6 offer advanced safety features?

Yes, it includes up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS capabilities, ESP, ABS with EBD, and comprehensive parking assist systems.

4. How does the VF6 compare to Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV?

The VF6 matches or exceeds its rivals in key areas: power (up to 201 bhp), fast charging (25 minutes for 10-70%), ADAS, and smart infotainment, while starting at a highly competitive price.

5. What charging facilities and support can buyers expect?

VinFast offers fast DC charging (10% to 70% in 25 min) and complimentary public charging until 2028 for early adopters, alongside expanding service coverage across major Indian cities.