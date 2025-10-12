Maruti Victorious 2025 Revealed – 6 Premium Features, 4 Powerful Reasons to Upgrade

The Maruti Victorious 2025 marks a new era for Maruti Suzuki, introducing an SUV that combines contemporary design, potent performance, and class-leading technology.

Targeted at Indian families and urban enthusiasts, this mid-size SUV bridges the gap between utility, comfort, and cutting-edge innovation. This article takes a deep dive into its design, engine options, smart features, safety, and the reasons it stands out in India’s crowded SUV market.

Introducing the Maruti Victorious 2025

Launched in September 2025, the Maruti Victorious is positioned as the new flagship model in the Arena range, sitting between the Brezza and Grand Vitara.

It is designed to appeal to drivers looking for an efficient yet high-tech SUV, and it comes in petrol, strong hybrid, and CNG variants, offering flexibility and choice for every preference.

With its new design language, high ground clearance, and premium detailing, the Victorious sets a fresh benchmark in its category.

Bold Styling and Premium Interiors

The Victorious sports a bold front fascia inspired by global SUV trends, equipped with sharp LED DRLs, connected LED taillights, aero alloy wheels, and sculpted panels.

It measures 4360mm in length, 1795mm in width, and 1655mm in height, rivalling all major mid-size SUV competitors for road presence. Its ground clearance of 210mm makes it versatile for urban and semi-urban travel.

Inside, the cabin is designed with black-ivory dual-tone themes and soft-touch materials on the dashboard. The highlight is a three-layer dashboard with ambient lighting, customisable in 64 colours, offering both style and comfort.

Seating is generous for five adults, with ventilated front seats, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof in higher variants. The boot space is ample for family outings, complemented by rear AC vents and a cooled wireless charger for added convenience.

Engine Options and Performance

Maruti Victorious comes with several engine options:

1.5-litre K15C mild hybrid petrol: Delivers 102 PS and 139 Nm, available with 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearboxes.

Delivers 102 PS and 139 Nm, available with 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearboxes. 1.5-litre strong hybrid (M15D): Paired with an AC synchronous motor, offers up to 141 bhp and 141 Nm torque, integrated with an e-CVT transmission for seamless power delivery.

Paired with an AC synchronous motor, offers up to 141 bhp and 141 Nm torque, integrated with an e-CVT transmission for seamless power delivery. 1.5-litre CNG: Promises outstanding running costs and 27.02 km/kg efficiency.

AllGrip Select AWD is available in select automatic trims for improved traction. The Victorious achieves petrol mileage between 19 and 28.65 kmpl, depending on the variant, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the market.

Smart Features and Connected Technology

Maruti Suzuki prioritises technology in the Victorious 2025:

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system: Biggest ever for Maruti, supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and runs a new intuitive UI.

Biggest ever for Maruti, supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and runs a new intuitive UI. 8-speaker Infinity sound system: Dolby Atmos support for surround sound enjoyment.

Dolby Atmos support for surround sound enjoyment. 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster: Displays all driver information clearly, with two layout options and dedicated head-up display.

Displays all driver information clearly, with two layout options and dedicated head-up display. Smartwatch connectivity & advanced internet features: Real-time alerts on smartwatch, PM2.5 cabin air monitoring, and remote operations such as door lock/unlock, hazard lights, and battery health check via smartphone.

Real-time alerts on smartwatch, PM2.5 cabin air monitoring, and remote operations such as door lock/unlock, hazard lights, and battery health check via smartphone. Drive Modes: Customisable for enhanced performance or efficiency.

Other everyday comfort features include push-button start, keyless entry, cruise control, 8-way powered driver seat, automatic climate control, cooled wireless phone charger, and power adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

Safety – Bharat NCAP 5-Star Rated

The Victorious is the first Maruti SUV to secure a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. Standard safety kit includes:

Six airbags across variants

360-degree camera and blind spot monitoring

Level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking

Hill hold assist, traction control, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Variants and Price Table

The Victorious is available in 21 variants, catering to diverse buyer requirements. Below is an overview of key variants:

Variant Engine Type Transmission Mileage (ARAI) Price (₹ Lakh) LXI (Base) Petrol (1462cc) Manual 21.18 kmpl 10.50 LXI CNG CNG (1462cc) Manual 27.02 km/kg 11.50 VXI AT Petrol (1462cc) Automatic 21.06 kmpl 13.36 ZXI Plus AT AWD Petrol (1462cc) Automatic AWD 19.07 kmpl 18.64 ZXI Plus (O) Strong Hyb Hybrid (1490cc) Automatic 28.65 kmpl 19.99

Comfort, Convenience, and Entertainment

Comfort is ensured through ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, rear seat AC, and powered front seats. The latest infotainment and connectivity features, along with an 8-speaker premium sound system, provide a highly engaging travel environment.

Additional features such as cooled wireless charging and multiple drive modes add value for tech-savvy and convenience-focused users.

Cabin air purifier, adaptive headlights, adjustable steering column (tilt & telescopic), and large boot space further enhance daily usability, making the SUV ideal for Indian family needs.

Fuel Efficiency and Driving Dynamics

The strong hybrid delivers up to 28.65 kmpl, placing it among India’s most fuel-efficient SUVs. The CNG and mild-hybrid petrol variants also offer impressive efficiency and lowest running costs in the segment.

MacPherson strut front suspension, rear twist beam setup, and electric steering ensure a comfortable and controlled ride in city, highway, or mild off-road conditions.

Interior and Colour Options

Choose from ten colour choices, including dual-tone options and new arrivals like Mystic Green and Eternal Blue. Users acclaim the quality of the interior plastics, dashboard layout, seat ergonomics, and ambient lighting, providing a truly premium experience.

Summary Table: Maruti Victorious 2025 Key Specifications

Attribute Data Length 4360 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1655 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm Seating Capacity 5 Engine Options Petrol, Hybrid, CNG Max Power (Hybrid) 141 bhp Transmission Options Manual, Automatic, e-CVT AWD System AllGrip Select AWD (select) Safety Rating 5-Star Bharat NCAP Infotainment 10.1-inch Touchscreen

The Maruti Victorious Experience – Why It Stands Out

The Victorious blends style, power, safety, and modern tech, making it a top pick in the mid-size SUV category. Buyers enjoy flexible engine choices, hybrid efficiency, an upmarket cabin, advanced ADAS, and a robust safety package.

Competitive pricing and Maruti’s large service network make ownership convenient and reassuring for families, urban commuters, and tech-savvy professionals alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the price range of the Maruti Victorious 2025?

Prices start from ₹10.50 lakh for the base petrol variant and go up to ₹19.99 lakh for the top-end strong hybrid model.

2. Which engine variants are available in the Maruti Victorious?

Buyers can choose from mild hybrid petrol, strong hybrid petrol, and CNG variants, all equipped with multiple transmission options.

3. Does the Maruti Victorious offer advanced safety features?

Yes, it features Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, 360-degree camera, and has secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

4. What smart features are included in the Maruti Victorious SUV?

Smartwatch connectivity, remote door control, cabin air monitoring, 10.1-inch touchscreen, and wireless smartphone integration are standard in higher trims.

5. How fuel-efficient is the Maruti Victorious?

The strong hybrid variant delivers up to 28.65 kmpl, making it one of India’s most fuel-efficient SUVs, with other variants offering competitive efficiency as well.