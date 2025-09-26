Is There any Reservation Policy for SC/ST/OBC/EWS Categories?

The reservation policy in India is a constitutional mechanism designed to promote social equality and provide equitable opportunities to socially and economically disadvantaged sections of the society. The primary categories benefiting from this policy are Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This article provides a detailed understanding of the reservation policy as it stands currently, including the latest updates in 2025.

Understanding the Reservation Policy

The reservation policy is implemented mainly in educational institutions, government jobs, and public sector services to ensure fair representation of these communities who have historically faced social discrimination and economic hardships. The Constitution of India under various articles (notably Articles 15 and 16) empowers the state to make special provisions for the advancement of these groups.

Key Categories Covered Under Reservation

Category Reservation Percentage (%) Scheduled Castes (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.5% Other Backward Classes (OBC) 27% Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10%

This allocation totals to 59.5% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, excluding persons with benchmark disabilities who also get a 4% reservation horizontally across all categories.

Breakdown of Each Category

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST)

Objective: To uplift historically marginalized caste groups and tribal communities.

To uplift historically marginalized caste groups and tribal communities. Reservation: 15% for SC and 7.5% for ST on an all-India basis in public employment and educational institutions.

15% for SC and 7.5% for ST on an all-India basis in public employment and educational institutions. Relaxations: Age relaxation (typically 5 years) and exemption from examination/application fees in government recruitments.

Age relaxation (typically 5 years) and exemption from examination/application fees in government recruitments. Certificates: Valid caste certificates issued by competent authorities are mandatory to avail benefits.

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Objective: To provide upliftment and adequate representation to socially and educationally backward classes excluding the “creamy layer” (relatively wealthier section within OBC).

To provide upliftment and adequate representation to socially and educationally backward classes excluding the “creamy layer” (relatively wealthier section within OBC). Reservation: 27% in government jobs and educational seats.

27% in government jobs and educational seats. Creamy Layer Exclusion: Candidates belonging to creamy layer are not eligible for reservation benefits; the income ceiling to qualify for non-creamy layer is periodically revised.

Candidates belonging to creamy layer are not eligible for reservation benefits; the income ceiling to qualify for non-creamy layer is periodically revised. Relaxations: Age relaxation (usually 3 years) and sometimes experience relaxation depending on job requirements.

Age relaxation (usually 3 years) and sometimes experience relaxation depending on job requirements. Certificates: Valid OBC Non-Creamy Layer certificates issued by competent authorities are essential.

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

Introduction: Introduced through the 103rd Amendment Act, 2019, aimed at economically disadvantaged individuals in the general category not covered under SC/ST/OBC.

Introduced through the 103rd Amendment Act, 2019, aimed at economically disadvantaged individuals in the general category not covered under SC/ST/OBC. Reservation: 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. Eligibility Criteria: Family income below ₹8 lakh per annum, and no ownership of significant agricultural land or residential property exceeding specified sizes.

Family income below ₹8 lakh per annum, and no ownership of significant agricultural land or residential property exceeding specified sizes. Certificates: Income and asset certificate by competent authority, valid typically for one year.

Income and asset certificate by competent authority, valid typically for one year. Objective: To provide social justice to persons excluded from caste-based reservations but financially weak.

Relaxations and Benefits Under Reservation Policy

Age relaxations for SC/ST and OBC candidates to apply for government jobs.

Fee exemptions or concessions in competitive exams.

Reservation aids in increasing representation in Parliament, State Assemblies, Panchayats, and Municipalities through constitutional provisions.

Reservation in promotion posts for SC/ST in government services under certain conditions.

Reservation in Various Sectors

The reservation policy is applied in multiple sectors such as:

Education: Reservation in entrance exams, admissions, and scholarships in Central and State-run educational institutes.

Reservation in entrance exams, admissions, and scholarships in Central and State-run educational institutes. Government Jobs: Direct recruitment and promotions respecting the prescribed percentages.

Direct recruitment and promotions respecting the prescribed percentages. Legislative Bodies: Seats are reserved for SC and ST in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and State Legislative Assemblies.

The reservation percentages remain consistent with 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC, and 10% for EWS.

The Economically Weaker Section reservation is actively implemented across central educational institutions and government jobs.

Valid and updated certificates are mandatory for all categories; delay or lack of proper certification can lead to cancellation of reservation benefits.

The OBC creamy layer criteria continue to be strictly enforced to ensure only eligible candidates benefit.

There is continuous debate on extending reservation policies further or carving out sub-categories within OBC for granular benefits.

Relaxations in age and fees for reserved categories continue to remain as per government rules.

Several competitive exams, including NEET and UPSC, strictly follow these reservation guidelines.

Key Eligibility Conditions for Reservation

Candidates must belong to the specified communities as per the Constitution of India for SC, ST, and OBC.

For EWS, candidates must meet an income and asset ceiling criteria instead of caste-based criteria.

Possession of valid and government-issued caste, income, or disability certificates is mandatory to claim reservation.

Certificates must be issued by designated competent authorities and are often valid for a specific period, requiring renewal.

Summary Table of Reservation Benefits and Relaxations

Category Reservation % Age Relaxation Fee Exemption Creamy Layer Certificate Required SC 15% 5 years Yes Not applicable SC Caste Certificate ST 7.5% 5 years Yes Not applicable ST Caste Certificate OBC 27% 3 years Sometimes Yes OBC Non-Creamy Layer Certificate EWS 10% None Depends Not applicable Income & Asset Certificate

Conclusion

India’s reservation policy remains a vital tool for ensuring social equality and inclusive development. The categories of SC, ST, OBC, and EWS each benefit from constitutionally mandated reservations in education, employment, and political representation. The policy is regularly reviewed and updated;

The current framework continues to emphasize the upliftment of disadvantaged groups through both caste-based and economic criteria. Understanding eligibility and procedural requirements like valid certification is essential for availing the benefits of this policy in 2025.