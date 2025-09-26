Is there an Entrance Exam for Admission at JD College of Law?

Jagwati Devi College of Law offers legal education through a three-year LL.B. program for students who have graduated in any discipline. A common question prospective law students often ask is whether admission to this college requires clearing an entrance exam.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of the admission procedure, including eligibility criteria, entrance exam requirements (if any), admission process, and recent updates relevant to the current academic year.

Admission Overview at Jagwati Devi College of Law

Jagwati Devi College of Law primarily offers the LL.B. (Bachelor of Laws) program, which spans three years. This program is designed for graduates, providing them with comprehensive legal education and preparing them for careers in law practice, business, public service, and other fields requiring legal expertise.

Eligibility Criteria for LL.B. Admission

Candidates must have completed graduation under the 10+2+3 pattern from a recognized university or college.

General category candidates are required to have a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in graduation.

SC/ST category candidates need a minimum aggregate of 40% marks.

Candidates appearing for the final year graduation exams are also eligible to apply.

The candidate’s age should comply with rules specified by CCS University and the Bar Council of India.

Documents Required at Admission

10th class mark sheet/certificate (original and copy)

12th class mark sheet/certificate (original and copy)

Graduation mark sheets for all years (first, second, and third)

Residence proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

Six recent passport-sized photographs

Available Seats

The college has a total of 120 seats for the LL.B. three-year program.

Entrance Exam Requirement

The latest admission information indicates there is no separate entrance exam for admission to the LL.B. program at Jagwati Devi College of Law. Instead, admissions are generally based on graduation marks and fulfillment of the eligibility criteria mentioned above. Candidates need to register and fulfill university and Bar Council regulations to secure admission.

This means:

Students are not required to appear for a dedicated law entrance exam specific to Jagwati Devi College of Law.

Admission is merit-based, considering graduation results.

The college follows the regulations of CCS University and the Bar Council of India, which supervise the admission process for legal education.

Admission Procedure

Profile Registration: Candidates must first complete registration on the affiliated university portal. Form Submission: After registration, applicants need to take a printout of the registration form. Visit College: Candidates must visit Jagwati Devi College of Law in person with the registration documents to complete the final admission formalities. Document Verification: All original and copies of required documents are verified during the admission process. Fee Payment: On successful verification, candidates pay the prescribed admission fees to confirm their seat.

Admissions for the academic year 2025-26 are open for eligible candidates.

Candidates appearing for their final year graduation exams this year can also apply, with their admission subject to passing the final exams.

The college emphasizes compliance with the Bar Council of India guidelines, including minimum qualifying marks and age criteria.

Anti-ragging measures and adherence to college rules form part of the admission process.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the college personally to get accurate updates and complete the process.

Summary Table: Admission Facts at a Glance

Aspect Details Course Offered LL.B. (Three Years Program) Minimum Eligibility Graduation with 45% (General), 40% (SC/ST) Entrance Exam No separate entrance exam required Total Seats 120 Admission Mode Merit-based on graduation marks Documents Required 10th, 12th, Graduation marksheets, etc. Application Process Online registration + physical college visit Regulatory Authority CCS University & Bar Council of India

Why Choose Jagwati Devi College of Law?

Accredited and affiliated with CCS University

Compliant with Bar Council of India norms

Flexible admission criteria allowing graduates from various disciplines

Emphasis on legal education that combines theory and practical knowledge

Well-structured three-year LL.B. curriculum aimed at holistic legal training

Final Thoughts

If planning to join Jagwati Devi College of Law for an LL.B. degree, candidates need not worry about a separate entrance exam. The admission process is transparent, based primarily on graduation marks and eligibility criteria as per Bar Council guidelines. Completing the profile registration on the university portal and visiting the college for document verification are key steps toward enrolling in this reputable institution.

Prospective students should stay updated on any changes by contacting the college directly or visiting official admission portals during the application period. Following the guidelines properly can ensure a smooth admission experience without the need for additional tests or hurdles.