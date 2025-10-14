Blog

Great Savings After GST Cut 2025 – 5 Cars Under ₹5 Lakh and 3 Reasons to Buy Now

by Scarlett
Published On:
GST Car Cut 2025

The recent GST 2.0 reform has brought excellent news for budget-conscious car buyers in India, with a significant reduction in GST rates for small cars.

This reform has led to remarkable price cuts, making popular hatchbacks and entry-level cars more affordable than ever before. For those looking to buy a car under Rs 5 lakh in 2025, the market now offers a variety of smart, stylish, and fuel-efficient options to choose from.

This article provides a comprehensive look at five great cars under Rs 5 lakh after the GST cut, highlighting their key features, mileage, pricing, and why they are the best picks in this segment.

Why Buy a Car Under Rs 5 Lakh in 2025?

Cars under Rs 5 lakh cater mostly to first-time buyers, students, small families, and those seeking a practical second vehicle. The segment prioritizes excellent mileage, compact dimensions for urban driving, and low maintenance costs.

The GST cut from 28% to 18% for small cars has translated directly into savings for consumers, making car ownership more accessible without significant compromises on quality or features.

Top 5 Cars Under Rs 5 Lakh After GST Cut

ModelPrice Range (₹ lakh, Ex-showroom)Mileage (kmpl)Engine Displacement (cc)Key Features
Maruti Suzuki Alto K103.7 – 4.524.39998Compact, efficient, easy to drive, low maintenance
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso3.5 – 4.328998Micro-SUV styling, tall stance, good cabin space
Renault Kwid4.3 – 5.022999SUV like design, touchscreen infotainment
Tata Tiago4.57 – 5.523.841199Modern looks, superior safety features, diesel option
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R4.8 – 5.021.5 – 22.5998Spacious, reliable, established service network

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – A Compact Champion

The Alto K10 continues to dominate as one of India’s most affordable and reliable cars. Known for its remarkable fuel efficiency of around 24.39 kmpl and nimble handling, it is perfect for congested city streets.

Honda Activa 6G 2025
Honda Activa 6G 2025: 140km रेंज और 65 kmpl का सपना होगा सच, छूट न जाए

It has a compact 998cc petrol engine that balances power and economy. With the recent GST rate cut, prices for the Alto K10 start around Rs 3.7 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a highly attractive entry-level car.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – The Micro SUV for Budget Buyers

The S-Presso has carved a niche as a budget-friendly micro SUV with a raised stance, aggressive styling, and a comfortable cabin.

Equipped with the same 998cc engine, it offers an impressive mileage of 28 kmpl. Post-GST cut, prices now begin at around Rs 3.5 lakh, helping it consolidate its position as one of the cheapest SUVs in India.

Renault Kwid – Stylish and Feature-Loaded

The Renault Kwid blends budget pricing with SUV-inspired design cues, making it an exciting prospect for young buyers. Its 999cc engine delivers around 22 kmpl, which balances performance and economy.

It stands out with features like a touchscreen infotainment system. Now priced starting from Rs 4.3 lakh, the Kwid offers a good alternative for those seeking style within a tight budget.

Tata Tiago – Safety and Style in One Package

Tata Tiago offers a slightly larger 1199cc engine and combines this with superior safety features, including a 4-star Global NCAP rating.

New Ticket Rules 2025
New Ticket Rules 2025: आधार सत्यापन और वेटिंग लिस्ट में 25% का बड़ा बदलाव

It delivers an excellent mileage of 23.84 kmpl, striking a strong balance between fuel economy and driving comfort. Post-GST cut prices start from around Rs 4.57 lakh, making it an attractive choice for buyers keen on safety.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – Practical and Reliable

Wagon R remains a favourite for families needing a spacious hatchback. It delivers mileage in the range of 21.5 to 22.5 kmpl and includes multiple powertrain options, including a CNG version.

The Wagon R benefits significantly from GST rate cuts, with prices narrowing under the Rs 5 lakh threshold for base models.

Detailed Comparison Table of Features

FeatureAlto K10S-PressoRenault KwidTata TiagoWagon R
Engine (cc)9989989991199998
Mileage (kmpl)24.39282223.8421.5-22.5
Transmission5-speed Manual5-speed Manual/AGS5-speed Manual5-speed Manual/AGS5-speed Manual/AGS
Boot Space (litres)177240279242341
Price Range (₹ Lakh)3.7 – 4.53.5 – 4.34.3 – 5.04.57 – 5.54.8 – 5.0
Notable FeatureLow cost, Fuel efficiencyMicro SUV stylingTouchscreen, SUV lookSafety rated, Diesel optionSpacious cabin, CNG option

Why This Segment is Vital for Indian Buyers?

Cars under Rs 5 lakh support a vast demographic including students, first-time buyers, and small families, who prioritize fuel economy and low cost of ownership.

Small engine sizes, compact dimensions, and efficient mileage enable easier maneuvering in city traffic and reduced operating expenses.

The recent GST cut has made new car ownership even more affordable, allowing buyers to get a brand-new vehicle with modern safety and connected features without straining their budgets.

Final Thoughts on Best Cars Under 5 Lakh After GST Cut

The Rs 5 lakh budget segment in 2025 is booming with affordable, stylish, and technologically sound options post GST 2.0 reforms.

Whether it’s the compact sensational Alto K10, the sporty S-Presso, the stylish Kwid, the safe and spacious Tiago, or the practical Wagon R, buyers have fantastic choices to match their needs and wallets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the most fuel-efficient car under Rs 5 lakh in India?
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso offers an impressive mileage of around 28 kmpl making it the most fuel efficient among budget cars.

2. Are there any safety-rated cars under this price range?
Yes, Tata Tiago stands out with a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating within this budget.

3. How much has the new GST rate reduced car prices?
GST reductions from 28% to 18% on small cars have trimmed prices by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

4. Which car offers the best boot space under Rs 5 lakh?
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R provides the most spacious boot with 341 litres capacity.

5. Are automatic or CNG variants available under Rs 5 lakh?
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata Tiago, and Wagon R offer affordable automatic (AGS) and CNG variants within this budget.

Cars Under 5 Lakh GST Saving Cars

