Great Savings After GST Cut 2025 – 5 Cars Under ₹5 Lakh and 3 Reasons to Buy Now

The recent GST 2.0 reform has brought excellent news for budget-conscious car buyers in India, with a significant reduction in GST rates for small cars.

This reform has led to remarkable price cuts, making popular hatchbacks and entry-level cars more affordable than ever before. For those looking to buy a car under Rs 5 lakh in 2025, the market now offers a variety of smart, stylish, and fuel-efficient options to choose from.

This article provides a comprehensive look at five great cars under Rs 5 lakh after the GST cut, highlighting their key features, mileage, pricing, and why they are the best picks in this segment.

Why Buy a Car Under Rs 5 Lakh in 2025?

Cars under Rs 5 lakh cater mostly to first-time buyers, students, small families, and those seeking a practical second vehicle. The segment prioritizes excellent mileage, compact dimensions for urban driving, and low maintenance costs.

The GST cut from 28% to 18% for small cars has translated directly into savings for consumers, making car ownership more accessible without significant compromises on quality or features.

Top 5 Cars Under Rs 5 Lakh After GST Cut

Model Price Range (₹ lakh, Ex-showroom) Mileage (kmpl) Engine Displacement (cc) Key Features Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 3.7 – 4.5 24.39 998 Compact, efficient, easy to drive, low maintenance Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 3.5 – 4.3 28 998 Micro-SUV styling, tall stance, good cabin space Renault Kwid 4.3 – 5.0 22 999 SUV like design, touchscreen infotainment Tata Tiago 4.57 – 5.5 23.84 1199 Modern looks, superior safety features, diesel option Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 4.8 – 5.0 21.5 – 22.5 998 Spacious, reliable, established service network

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – A Compact Champion

The Alto K10 continues to dominate as one of India’s most affordable and reliable cars. Known for its remarkable fuel efficiency of around 24.39 kmpl and nimble handling, it is perfect for congested city streets.

It has a compact 998cc petrol engine that balances power and economy. With the recent GST rate cut, prices for the Alto K10 start around Rs 3.7 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a highly attractive entry-level car.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – The Micro SUV for Budget Buyers

The S-Presso has carved a niche as a budget-friendly micro SUV with a raised stance, aggressive styling, and a comfortable cabin.

Equipped with the same 998cc engine, it offers an impressive mileage of 28 kmpl. Post-GST cut, prices now begin at around Rs 3.5 lakh, helping it consolidate its position as one of the cheapest SUVs in India.

Renault Kwid – Stylish and Feature-Loaded

The Renault Kwid blends budget pricing with SUV-inspired design cues, making it an exciting prospect for young buyers. Its 999cc engine delivers around 22 kmpl, which balances performance and economy.

It stands out with features like a touchscreen infotainment system. Now priced starting from Rs 4.3 lakh, the Kwid offers a good alternative for those seeking style within a tight budget.

Tata Tiago – Safety and Style in One Package

Tata Tiago offers a slightly larger 1199cc engine and combines this with superior safety features, including a 4-star Global NCAP rating.

It delivers an excellent mileage of 23.84 kmpl, striking a strong balance between fuel economy and driving comfort. Post-GST cut prices start from around Rs 4.57 lakh, making it an attractive choice for buyers keen on safety.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – Practical and Reliable

Wagon R remains a favourite for families needing a spacious hatchback. It delivers mileage in the range of 21.5 to 22.5 kmpl and includes multiple powertrain options, including a CNG version.

The Wagon R benefits significantly from GST rate cuts, with prices narrowing under the Rs 5 lakh threshold for base models.

Detailed Comparison Table of Features

Feature Alto K10 S-Presso Renault Kwid Tata Tiago Wagon R Engine (cc) 998 998 999 1199 998 Mileage (kmpl) 24.39 28 22 23.84 21.5-22.5 Transmission 5-speed Manual 5-speed Manual/AGS 5-speed Manual 5-speed Manual/AGS 5-speed Manual/AGS Boot Space (litres) 177 240 279 242 341 Price Range (₹ Lakh) 3.7 – 4.5 3.5 – 4.3 4.3 – 5.0 4.57 – 5.5 4.8 – 5.0 Notable Feature Low cost, Fuel efficiency Micro SUV styling Touchscreen, SUV look Safety rated, Diesel option Spacious cabin, CNG option

Why This Segment is Vital for Indian Buyers?

Cars under Rs 5 lakh support a vast demographic including students, first-time buyers, and small families, who prioritize fuel economy and low cost of ownership.

Small engine sizes, compact dimensions, and efficient mileage enable easier maneuvering in city traffic and reduced operating expenses.

The recent GST cut has made new car ownership even more affordable, allowing buyers to get a brand-new vehicle with modern safety and connected features without straining their budgets.

Final Thoughts on Best Cars Under 5 Lakh After GST Cut

The Rs 5 lakh budget segment in 2025 is booming with affordable, stylish, and technologically sound options post GST 2.0 reforms.

Whether it’s the compact sensational Alto K10, the sporty S-Presso, the stylish Kwid, the safe and spacious Tiago, or the practical Wagon R, buyers have fantastic choices to match their needs and wallets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the most fuel-efficient car under Rs 5 lakh in India?

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso offers an impressive mileage of around 28 kmpl making it the most fuel efficient among budget cars.

2. Are there any safety-rated cars under this price range?

Yes, Tata Tiago stands out with a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating within this budget.

3. How much has the new GST rate reduced car prices?

GST reductions from 28% to 18% on small cars have trimmed prices by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

4. Which car offers the best boot space under Rs 5 lakh?

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R provides the most spacious boot with 341 litres capacity.

5. Are automatic or CNG variants available under Rs 5 lakh?

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata Tiago, and Wagon R offer affordable automatic (AGS) and CNG variants within this budget.